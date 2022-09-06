New Delhi: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received her at the President's office in the national capital.

Hasina arrived in India on Monday and on her first day, she was called on by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She is further scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while on the trip. She will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day on Tuesday.

This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation.

PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka. Prime Ministers of both countries have met 12 times since 2015.