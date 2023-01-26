Shimla: An avalanche hit Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, leaving the Hindustan-Tibet road blocked, officials said. The avalanche struck near Tinku nullah in Pooh and efforts to reopen the road (National Highway 5) are underway, they said. According to the officials, snowfall in other parts of the state left 256 other roads, including four national highways, blocked. National Highway (NH) 3 near Rohtang Pass, NH 305 near Jalori Pass, NH 505 from Gramphu to Lossar and NH 5 in Pooh were closed due to snowfall, the officials said.

At 137, the maximum number of roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti. Fifty-three roads were blocked in Chamba, 33 in Kullu, 13 in Shimla, six in Sirmaur, five in Kinnaur and Mandi each, they said. Besides, 1,024 transformers were disrupted, they added. Gondla received 20 cm of snow, Kothi 12 cm, Khadrala 10 cm, Keylong 9 cm, Keylong 8 cm, Kalpa 7 cm, Sangla 7 cm, Shillaroo and Tissa 5 cm each, according to the meteorological department.

Intermittent rains also lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the weather department said. Kheri was the wettest place in the state with 88 mm of rainfall. Saloni recorded 43 mm of rainfall, Dharmshala 29 mm, Sangrah 26 mm, Jogindernagar 24 cm, Nadaun 22 cm, Mehre 20 cm, Jatton Barrage and Mandi 14 mm each, Gaggal 13 mm, Ghamroor 12 mm and Baijnath 10 mm.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain and snow at isolated places over mid and high hills and thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm in the plains, low and mid-hills on January 29 and 30. It has predicted a wet spell in the region from January 28 to 30 with a fresh western disturbance likely to approach the state. Authorities have advised farmers to take precautions against waterlogging, which can cause plants to rot or result in poor germination in wheat and vegetables. (PTI)