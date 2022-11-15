Lahaul Spiti: The vehicular movement of vehicles in the Atal tunnel here was completely blocked because of the thick snow layer accumulated on the roads after heavy snowfall hit the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The snow layer has accumulated up to a foot's height in areas that received heavy snowfall.

Though the vehicles were almost entirely stopped from plying on the Atal tunnel, small vehicles are still plying in the inner part of Lahaul. The contact between Lahaul and Manali has also been cut off because of the commutation block. The Rohtang Pass has also received more than 1 foot of fresh snow, while Koksar has received up to 10 inches of snowfall.

Also read: Schools in Kashmir to remain open till weather permits: Provisional Commissioner

High peaks of the Kullu district also experienced a hefty snowfall making the valley. The Meteorological Department has meanwhile expressed the possibility of bad weather in the valley for the next 2 days. The lower parts of Kullu are however still untouched by the snow. An upsurge in the number of tourists visiting Manali is also in prediction in the coming days.

Similar snowfall in Kunzum Pass and Losar area has led to the closure of the Kaza road. It has also been raining in the low-lying areas of Kullu since night, due to which people are facing difficulties in commuting. DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that in view of the weather conditions, all the officers have been alerted and suggested that people should also avoid traveling without any reason.