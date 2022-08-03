Astrological predictions for August 3, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Your practical and analytical self might appear in your love life as well, leaving your beloved astonished. You will be paying loans or you may plan to do so. Today you are most likely to be practical although you will be paying money today, chances of overspending would be less. You are known to be practical, calculative and analytical at work today. This will help you in handling routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibilities.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today will be a day of nostalgia as all your good memories bring a smile to your face. You might encounter a few problems that will drive you to the edge of the cliff. Today you will have to plan activities very smartly. You will have to gear up your day by lining up things that are on your priority list. While you are in good health, it will be possible for you to address many things at once.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. A hectic and busy day awaits you. You will be busy trying to complete your pending projects and in trying to figure out a way to beat your deadlines. However, the workload should ease a bit post-noon. Today, you will be playing the role of problem shooter and that is going to take up a lot of energy. You might need to keep switching your mind to various activities. This is most likely to upset you a bit too.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. The day might make you tired and you might want to spend a quiet evening with your beloved. Today you are likely to feel that you may have missed out on some good opportunities to make some extra money, and it will make you feel depressed. Stay optimistic, and you shall get more chances. However, your dedication towards your work will be at peak today. Health-wise, your day will prove to be moderate.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Spending time with your beloved may be your priority as you may wind up work early. A happy, cheerful, and blissful day as you may feel special in the company of your sweetheart. Self-employed personnel or freelancers may earn well. With stars favoring you for the day, you may keep a tight fist on your expenses. It may not be a hectic day at work as there may be no ups and downs. You may not be laden with work as your colleagues.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. This enjoyment of mutual company will make you feel good. Besides, the practical decisions which you take today too could be important. Today you are likely to be very calculative, logical and analytical. There will be a strong desire to organize things in life and as a result to which, you will also be working on your finances. You may be very energetic and highly practical today. Try to make the best out of this day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Somebody in a position of power at your workplace may decide to pick on you, just for fun. But your luck is strong, and no one but your own thoughts and misgivings can harm you. You shall find it relatively easy to come out of these troubles; much to the chagrin of those who wish otherwise. You may find yourself short of time. This could be difficult for you. Your analytical skills will come out today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Flaunt your sunny side up as the day begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy cordial relations with the people around you. Overall, the day seems to be good. You spend quality time with your beloved. You will also have to deal with people and situations not favoring you. Rather than trusting your own instincts in case of finances, you will be trusting other people’s advice. These advice are likely to be very useful.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. A lovely day for romantic relationships! You may enjoy the company of your beloved. It may bring you immense joy and happiness. Support from influential people may help to enhance your earnings. Do not hesitate to do overseas business as it may turn fruitful. Office life may get boring and mundane. Despite no excessive workload, you may feel dull and gloomy. It would be great if you take the onus of cheering up at the office to enliven the atmosphere.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You may wish to spend some good time in the company of close friends or family. This may give you immense joy. Businessmen may be able to make pragmatic decisions that may influence your finances positively. Overall, it may be a progressive day at the financial front. Professionally it may be the time to pull up your socks and start getting a bit serious about your career and goals. However, the latter part of the day may be quite relaxing.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. A good day for love and romance. You may be in a fabulous mood to enjoy every moment with your beloved. Professionally, it may be a good time to jot down various ideas to make money but not for its implementation. In short, do not keep high expectations for the day. Besides, gaining fortune through a lottery, you may be lucky enough to try your hand at anything. At the work front, you may need to put in a lot of effort.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Virgo today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Keep a balance between your personal and professional life. While interactions with family or spouse make sure you refrain from indulging in professional talks. It may likely be a day on which you may incur steep expense but income may not be in parity. It may be difficult for cash inflows unless you get calculative. Professionally you may hit the bull’s eye! Time to buckle up as the day may demand targets and deadline completions. Plan your schedule to finish off pending assignments.