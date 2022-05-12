Astrological predictions for May 12, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Ideas play havoc in your head today. The good thing is that you will execute them well. Here is a word of caution for you to avoid hasty decisions. Experienced people will help you find a firm footing. You are advised to pay heed to elders' counselling. Only by being practical and objective, you will be able to handle these things well. Today you are most likely to have a more pragmatic approach towards money matters.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Luck is a four-leaf clover in your pocket. You might get the long desired success in education related matters today; a favourable result of a competitive examination, maybe. You will proudly smile at your power of resilience and sense of proportion. You will have a positive outlook today. You will feel more energetic. If you have already invested money in the stock market, today you might want to do away with some stock and earn money.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may want to make a few changes at work, probably a new business strategy. Today your energy will be focussed on maintaining balance between personal and professional fronts. You will be in demand at both the ends thus it will lead to a stressful mental situation. You will feel worried about addressing certain issues related to family. You are likely to see more gain in terms of commercial property today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. Your mind will be functioning actively with a lot of energy and focus. You may also be less emotional today and less practical. The good thing today is that your mood swings will be in control.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will pay serious attention to your work. You will feel that you have no option but to work hard. You will not be in the mood for socialising. This is only a temporary phase, hence, there is no need to worry. You will be back to your usual gregarious self in no time at all. You will be in an advisory mood today. However, you should keep a check on your criticism.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Lovers may find a positive turning point in their romantic life. Your ability to plan things will remain on the forefront so today you should plan your day and schedule. You will also maintain very good health today. Emotional outbursts will also be in control. You may be able to control your budget with all necessary and practical considerations. You may wish to establish a proper work routine and schedule in order to perform better at the workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Planetary positions today are such that you may end up spending on health and related matters. Alternatively, money may also be spent on fitness. Your logical and analytical abilities are good today but you may be using logic in a wrong direction. You have to take good care of this point. Think twice before taking any important decision related to work. You may pay more attention in building contacts and developing new relationships.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. The day is going to want some requirements on your part today. You should not be too rigid in your expectations from your partner. All the hard-work that you have invested lately, will now fetch in the rewards. This is a good day to discuss your financial affairs with a friend you can trust. Gains through friends are also indicated. Your colleagues will be ready to help you with your endeavours today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may have to make important decisions about life today. Remember, haste makes waste, so take every decision only after thinking about its long-term consequences or end results. Be patient.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You are a bighearted person, and you love to help others in every possible way. However, people may take you for a ride. You may realize that if you had been extra careful, you could have stopped others from taking advantage of you.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Aim. Shoot. Achieve. Today, you will concentrate your energies to execute your plans with precision. Naturally, your work progresses by leaps and bounds. By sundown, you will achieve far more than everyone's estimation.

Pisces (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will find favourable conditions at work as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to tackle tough problems. You will be able to get the desirable results for all the effort you put in, in the office. Those engaging in business will be able to make some strong and useful contacts today, which will be handy in the future.