Varanasi: People, who went to the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi at Pili Kothi (Varanasi) meeting, left the venue after waiting for several hours because Owaisi didn't turn up to address the rally. The reason was that his chopper landing permission had been canceled after taking into consideration the security concerns of PM Modi's chopper landing in the area.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was expected to address the rally at Pili Kothi and Varanasi, besides seeking votes for the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha candidate. Several supporters of AIMIM were 'disappointed' when they learned that Owaisi had canceled the plan of visiting the area, said sources.

The administration after taking into consideration the security concerns of the Prime Minister's chopper landing in the area, canceled Owaisi's helicopter landing, said sources.

An AIMIM candidate Parvez Kadir, said, "We had taken permission from the District Magistrate (DM). Despite this, the helicopter landing of Asaduddin Owaisi was put on hold."