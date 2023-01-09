Army kept on standby: MoS Defense Ajay Bhatt on Joshimath

New Delhi: Emphasizing that the top priority in Uttrakhand's 'sinking' town of Joshimath is saving the lives of people, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said that the Army has been kept on standby and the NDRF is also monitoring the incident. " All help will be provided to the affected people," he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, the Union Minister who hails from Uttarakhand, it was not the right time for leveling allegations. Asked whether previous governments in Uttrakhand were responsible for the situation in Joshimath, Bhatt said " we cannot blame anyone for this", adding that natural disasters like this come without any warning.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in Joshimath to ensure that none of the affected families face any difficulty in relation to food and shelter.

"We have seen that such disasters keep happening in Uttarakhand, Himachal, or in the hilly areas of North East. More or less the same situation is also seen in coastal areas during a sudden storm or cyclone," said Bhatt.

Asked about the recent major construction work in Uttrakhand, the priority will always be protecting the people's lives but development work also needs to continue simultaneously. Bhatt also urged the Opposition to extend cooperation in resolving the issue in Joshimath and to boost the morale of the people.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

It is gradually sinking with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk.