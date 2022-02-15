Lucknow: Amid the ongoing UP polls, state president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) Rajvan Singh, and Dr Priyanka Kaushal, daughter-in-law of former Congress MP Kamal Kishore among other people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

BJP's UP state head Swatantra Dev Singh made all the leaders join the party and said: "In two phases of the elections we had witnessed one-sided voting in the favour of BJP and the party is going to bag more than 300 seats. In previous governments, there is no representation of backwards but in the name of backwards, they just have a clan, while our party has equal representation of people from different categories of society."

Other leaders who joined the BJP include Ashfaq Khan Ex-MLA Janata Party, Rajnarayan Singh Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, and Rajesh Tiwari, former councillor of BSP.

