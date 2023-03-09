New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister visit to India is aimed at bolstering India-Australia trade and defence ties in the face of rising Chinese influence. The Australian PM is accompanied by Australia's Minister of Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farell, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King, and other senior officials.

It is important to note that the Australian PM’s visit is expected to witness a signing of a deal with Indian companies, including KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited) to invest in the rare-earth mineral sector in Australia. Also, a free trade deal between India and Australia was signed a few days ago, and it is waiting for Australian Parliament's approval. If approved, it could provide an opportunity for India to boost the coal imports

Australian Prime Minister, who is on a four-day official visit to India, started his first visit by paying a visit to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where he, along with Prime Minister Modi, witnessed the fourth and final India vs Australia Test match of the ongoing series. His visit comes against the backdrop of the critical geopolitical scenario, especially the growing Chinese belligerence with whom India has no good relationship due to border conflict.

Commenting on the significance of the visit, India’s former ambassador Jitendra Tripathi said, “India and Australia have annual bilateral summit and this is why Australian PM is here. This is the first such visit by an Australian PM to India in six years. The visit is going to be quite crucial. It is also happening on the sidelines of the India Australia cricket match”.

“There would be a lot of defence exercises between India and Australia, investment and critical, mineral resources-like Australia has got a huge potential in mining resources, which can be used in critical industries like motorcars, mobile phones and others. Above and over everything, it is terrorism, which is going to take the centre stage in the further talks scheduled during Albanese’s visit. There will be bigger cooperation between the two countries on eradication of terrorism from their respective territories," said the former ambassador.

India-Australia Quad cooperation

The ties between India and Australia have been on an upswing and the Quad cooperation between the two countries, which also includes Japan and US has seen momentum in growth with every passing year. The Australian PM’s visit is a clear indication of how both the countries are mulling to strengthening Quad in order to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is also planning a visit to India later this month.

Anil Trigunayat, a foreign policy expert and India’s former envoy, who has worked in multiple diplomatic positions, told ETV Bharat that Australia is part of the Quad and the Indian Ocean and a critical strategic partner for India due to changing dynamics in Indo-Pacific region.“ Australia after its disenchantment with China and tiffs in the wake of the origins of Covid virus it is also hedging its bets while leveraging Indian opportunity. The recent FTA is a testament. In the Quad and for G20 Australia fully understand and supports India's approach and investment. The bilateral relationship under two different Australian political dispensations remains equally strong or even more engaging reflects the strategic reality and synergy the two are trying to harness for mutual advantage."

After visiting Mumbai, Prime Minister Albanese will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. “Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will hold the annual summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Albanese will also call on President Droupadi Murmu”, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles. The strategic partnership between the two countries was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in June 2020, which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors. Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership.