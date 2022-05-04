Almora (Uttarakhand): A Dalit groom received death threats from upper caste persons for riding a horse in the Sult block in Almora district of Uttarakhand. Some people belonging to upper caste families at Thala Tadiyaal village threatened to kill the groom and asked him to get down from the horse.

The Dalit youth Vikram Kumar's marriage ceremony took place on May 2 (Monday). When the baraat was leaving for the bride's house at around 4 pm, some upper caste members hurled abuses at the groom and also asked him to alight from the horse or "get killed". Darshan Lal, father of the groom alleged that some male and female members belonging to upper caste threatened his son with dire consequence if he didn't come down from the horse.

"Besides, they tried to stop the marriage party from going to the bride's house. They hurled casteist slurs on us and also threatened to kill us," Lal said. The father has shot a letter to Sult SDM, Almora DM, SC&ST Commission, Uttarakhand governor, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their help in the matter.

On the other hand, Naib Tehsildar Deewan Giri Goswami, said, "We have taken cognizance of the matter and sent Kanungo and Patwari to the spot for probing the incident. I will personally visit the place to investigate the matter. Stringent action will be against those found guilty."