Gandhinagar: During his Gujarat tour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday inaugurated the Nadabet international border point, located in Banaskatha district in the state. The border, structured by the Gujarat state Tourism Board, has been designed as a tourist destination. The spot will also mark Gujarat's first border viewing point. There will also be photo galleries and armed tanks on display.

As per information, a significant difference from the Indo-Pak Wagha border in Punjab will be in that the Pakistani side will not be participating in displays, with the BSF (Border Security Force) representing the Indian forces. Nadabet is situated 20 to 25 km away from the actual Pakistan border. "The project has been set up by Gujarat Tourism at Sui village near Nadabet in Banaskantha district at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

"Here, a special building has been prepared, in which all kinds of information related to the history of Gujarat has been stored", Alok Kumar Pandey, MD, Gujarat state Tourism, said. Pandey highlighted the idea as being important for youth who want to join the BSF or the Indian Army. A museum at the viewpoint displays vehicles and aircrafts used by the armed forces, including the MiG-27 fighter jet, and various columns of the BSF.

