New Delhi: The Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states are batting for Uniform Civil Code after Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hinted at its implementation during his visit to Bhopal. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after taking the oath was perhaps the first among the Chief Ministers to announce the implementation of the Common Civil Code in the state. CM Dhami also constituted a committee for the purpose. Whereas in the neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat had admitted that the issue would be discussed in the state.

Ever since the elections in Uttar Pradesh, the clamour for implementation of the Common Civil Code had gained a foothold that the Uniform Law should be implemented in all states of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, the chief of the Samajwadi Progressive Party, Shivpal Yadav, stressed the implementation of the Common Civil Code in the country. Thereafter, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya came up with the statement stressing the need for Uniform Civil Code in the country.

On the other hand, Goa is the only BJP-ruled state where the Common Civil Code is already in place since 1961. The Code was implemented even before 1961 during the Portuguese rule. The Common Civil Code after its implementation will apply to religious communities and the new law will be dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and others. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution speaks about the Common Law and it should be applied to people belonging to all religions in the country. Now, the big question is whether the discussion of the Common Civil Code, which was kick-started by Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, is just politics or preparations ahead of the 2024 elections.

Read: Assam CM calls for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code to stop polygamy

Although, the BJP in its agenda has embraced the Common Civil Code. Abrogation of Article 370 and paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, were enough hints in that direction. Hence, for the 2024 general elections, it is speculated that BJP has started groundwork. The Common Civil Code and the construction of the Ram temple would see the light of the day before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union government is likely to implement the Common Civil Code in the country.

The saffron party has also been trying to create an impression that the Common Civil Code is against the Muslim community. However, some Muslim scholars opined that it is a situation to create confusion among the minority community. No doubt, the Common Civil Code will not be against the minority community, but they are misled on this front. Hence, Muslims should grasp the nuances of the New Code and show pragmatism instead of taking the path of protest.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on this issue, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Muralidhar Rao says that the Common Civil Code was not a new subject for the party. The BJP has been raising the issue since the very beginning when the party was in the opposition. It was in the party's manifesto, although, the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya came into effect during the BJP rule in the country. So, it should not be taken as a surprise as far as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is concerned.