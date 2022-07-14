Ganderbal/Baltal: Amarnath Yatra was once again temporarily halted due to inclement weather in Kashmir Valley. According to sources, pilgrims are not being allowed to go ahead from both sides Pahalgam and Baltal due to bad weather. No pilgrims have been allowed to proceed from Base Camp Baltal today.

The officials further said that no pilgrim has been allowed to visit the cave as the weather condition on the way to the cave is very bad and it is raining continuously.

A Shrine Board official added that more than 3,000 pilgrims are currently staying at the Baltal base camp. Meanwhile, 600 unregistered pilgrims and tourists who were stopped last night have been sent back. Apart from this, pilgrims are also not allowed to go ahead from Baltal today.