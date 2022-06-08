New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday said that global terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda was not a protector but a threat to Muslims. Naqvi was reacting to Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) reportedly issuing a threat that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".

“These people want to kill humanity by using Islam as a protective shield. Those who are trapped in the propaganda of Pakistan should understand that India’s strength of unity in diversity cannot be weakened,” he said adding, “People who are talking about selective human rights have closed their eyes to crime and oppression, where human rights are being violated, minorities are being openly slaughtered.”

The Union Minority Affairs Minister said that India's strength of coexistence of various communities cannot be harmed by any narrow-minded communal conspiracy, with its commitment to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ensuring that the followers of all religions flourish in an environment of equality, freedom and inclusivity. "Equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities, including Muslims, is a part of the country's commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity," Naqvi told reporters here.

His reactions come in the backdrop of India facing a diplomatic disaster in the last few days with as many as 15 countries including most Arab nations strongly reacting to now sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. "In the last eight years, the Narendra Modi government has made all sections of the society, including minorities, an equal partner in peace and prosperity," Naqvi said.

"Unable to digest this positive atmosphere of development with trust in the country, some people are spreading falsehood before the world on the issue of minorities, which is fabricated and opposite to the ground reality," he added. These people are trying to hide the "mountain of truth" behind "bushes of lies", the Union minister said. India believes in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is a family) and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" (everyone should be happy), he said.

The BJP leader said one out of 10 Muslims in the world lives in India and enjoys the same socio-economic, educational, religious and constitutional rights as any other citizen of the country. "The selective silence on oppression and cruelty against minorities in our neighbouring country is something that is hypocritically shocking," he said, in an apparent reference to statements from Islamic countries. (With agency inputs)