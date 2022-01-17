Lucknow: Taking wheat and rice in hands, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a pledge to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party for oppressing the farmers and crushing them with cars. He took this pledge in presence of farmers at the SP office on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav promised that if the SP government comes to power in the state, the minimum support price will be given on all the crops. Sugarcane farmers will be paid within 15 days and if needed, farmers revolving fund will also be created for the same. Similarly, 300 units of free electricity for irrigation will be made available to farmers.

Further, Yadav promised that all the cases against farmers would be withdrawn and Rs 25 lakh would be given to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. He said that "SP will do whatever needed to bring prosperity to the farmers."

Raising questions on the BJP, he said that the BJP should tell why the income of farmers has not got doubled as they had promised, instead prices of diesel and petrol got doubled, he added. "Fertilizer is not available to farmers on time and BJP should tell how many smart cities they have built so far? he questioned

Akhilesh announced to release their manifesto once the BJP releases its manifesto. On a question over BJP offering a ticket to Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh in a sarcastic manner replied " I am happy that BJP is more concerned about our family."

Read: Defected BJP leaders, Bhim Army chief meet Akhilesh Yadav at Samajwadi Party office