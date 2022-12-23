New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Congress has become irrelevant all over the country and Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an attempt to save the party. He asserted that the Cong is unable to digest that a new India is being built under PM Modi's leadership and suggested that the Covid guidelines should not be seen in a political way.

Tomar was reacting after Congress leaders have launched a verbal attack on BJP-led Union government after the Centre had asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to follow Covid norms or if possible postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It may be recalled that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had also appealed them to follow the Covid guidelines strictly during the yatra. The Minister stressed the need for using masks, sanitisers and ensure that only vaccinated people should participate.

The Minister had also mentioned "If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency." Mandaviya said he wrote the letter after three MPs from Rajasthan wrote to him saying many people who had participated in the yatra had contracted the infection. For instance, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who participated in the yatra some days ago, had also tested positive.