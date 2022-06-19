Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh railway police arrested ex-army man Avula Subba Rao in the Prakasam district on Saturday morning. It has been alleged that Subba Rao is the 'mastermind' behind the violence that broke out at Secunderabad Railway station on Friday.

The police acted on information from the protesters who were involved in the vandalism at Secunderabad railway station. According to police sources, Subba Rao has been presently brought to Narasaraopet for further investigation into the case.

Subbarao runs a Defense Academy in Narasaraopet and in Hyderabad, where he trains several armed forces aspirants. He had reportedly created Whatsapp groups in which he shared several texts which allegedly provoked the youth to resort to vandalism.

Protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme spread to Telangana and other states on Friday. The protestors at Secunderabad railway station set on fire some coaches of three passenger trains. A 24-year-old Army aspirant, Rakesh was killed in police firing during the violence.

The government has recently unveiled the landmark 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, on a short-term contractual basis. Protests erupted across the country soon after as many aspirants were not satisfied with the four-year contractual clause in the scheme.