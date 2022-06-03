New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for COVID19 on Friday morning, as confirmed by her via Twitter. The Congress leader has mild symptoms and has presently quarantined herself at her residence. "I've tested positive with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I've quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she tweeted on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19. Sonia Gandhi has mild symptoms and has isolated herself, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewaala informed on Thursday.