Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam actor Dileep appeared before the Crime Branch officials of Kerala police for interrogation as per the Kerala High Court's order in connection with a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials, who are probing the actress assault case of 2017.

He appeared before officials at a crime branch office in Kalamassery. The interrogation is underway. On Saturday, the Kerala High Court restrained police from arresting Dileep till January 27.

The court also directed the accused, including Dileep to report before the investigation officer from 9 am till 8 pm on January 23, 24 and 25.

The court also made it clear that they should be available for interrogation and investigations.

