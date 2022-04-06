New Delhi: Former journalist and human rights activist Aakar Patel has been stopped from leaving India at the Bangalore airport. Patel took to Twitter saying, "stopped from leaving India at Bangalore airport. I am on the exit control list. Got passport back through court order specifically for this trip to the US. Immigration says CBI has put me on the list why @PMOIndia." He further added," CBI officer called to say I am on the Look-Out Circular because of the case Modi govt has filed against Amnesty International India."

Earlier, the Ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel had an FIR filed against him for allegedly urging Indians to emulate US protests. The FIR was registered under Section 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), and 505-1-B (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the JC Nagar police station. According to the FIR filed on June 2, 2020, Patel had tweeted that protests like the ones in the US over George Floyd's death are needed in India by the marginalised communities.

Read: FIR against activist Aakar Patel in Bengaluru for controversial comments on social media