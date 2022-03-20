Bengaluru: Police have arrested three persons in connection with an acid attack on a theatre artist in Bengaluru two days ago, officials said on Sunday.

As per the officials, the accused Ramesh, Swati, and Yogesh have been arrested by the police in Nandini Layout area for the acid attack on a woman on the morning of March 18 while she was asleep in the front yard of her house. The victim was seriously injured in the attack and is being treated at a private hospital. She formerly worked as a manager at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation but resigned due to health problems.

She was involved in theatre activities in recent years. The accused are said to be her acquaintances. Police said the exact cause of the acid attack is not known and they are investigating the case.

