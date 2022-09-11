Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on September 11 said that a recce was conducted in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. “A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. 2 accused were neutralised in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated. Red Corner Notice has been issued against Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies,” said Punjab Police DGP on Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

“Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them,” he added.(ANI)