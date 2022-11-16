Ahmedabad: With a plethora of factors affecting the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 - among them a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the AAP promising a showdown in Gujarat - the Aam Aadmi Party appears to be steadfast in its approach as it prepares to take its two entrenched rivals head-on in the Western state.

Exclusive Arvind Kejriwal Isudan Gadhvi eye Gujarat elections

Speaking to ETV Bharat ahead of the contest, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal as well as the party's CM face Isudan Gadhvi, however, appear to be confident of the stakes at hand. With the USP for AAP always having been its welfare-based promises to the public, in Gujarat, the side looks to capture the voters' attention with its determination to cut power costs - a considerable issue in the state.

Question: Mr. Kejriwal, you have been running for election in Gujarat for the past three months. How many seats do you anticipate winning there?

AK: Gujaratis are interested in what we are saying right now. For the first time, a political party is promising to end inflation. Before the month is up, on the 20th or 25th, any salary is paid out. Inflation is a major source of concern for people. They are unable to manage the household.

We are stating that starting March 1, your electricity bill will be nil if our administration took charge. They will benefit from it. Money spent on electric bills will be saved. In Delhi, we have eliminated all power costs. In Punjab, we have eliminated all power costs. It is common knowledge that Delhi has excellent schools. We'll also construct excellent institutions in Gujarat.

Question: How many seats do you anticipate the Aam Aadmi Party winning in Gujarat now that you are moving back there? Whose administration will take power then?

AK: This will be a one-person administration. The people, however, are 'Janata Janardhan', and we anticipate the formation of our government.

Question: Which will the Aam Aadmi Party gain more in Gujarat... Saurashtra or South Gujarat?

AK: We will get votes from Gujarat. Not from Saurashtra or South Gujarat alone, but Gujarat will vote.

Question: Do you think the old pension plan needs to be implemented?

AK: In Punjab we have implemented it. The Cabinet met, and unanimously approved the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, and issued the notification. I would like to tell all the government employees of Gujarat that the old pension scheme will be implemented within one month of the formation of our government.

Question: What is the difference between Punjab and Gujarat elections?

AK: People's problems are universal. What one wants is for their children to get a decent job. Everywhere you go, unemployment, inflation are rampant. Our party alone does this. Others use large words. The BJP and Congress both have attacked AAP today.

If you want to do politics, if you want to bully, you can go to them. If you want to bully, go there. Come to me if you want to build a good school. If you have built a hospital, come to me. Come to me if you want free electricity.

Question: Mr. Gadhvi, for years now, we have been promised that we will treble the income of farmers. The farmer is there, and although the income may have grown, the inflation rate has significantly increased. What are your thoughts on this?

IG: BJP had said in 2017 that they would double the income of farmers. 2022 is here. The income has not doubled but the outgoings have doubled. There are 53 lakh farmers who are not getting the right price. They are not getting electricity or water. Additionally, such laws have been imposed from above that the farmer cannot get out.

So, I tell the youth not to trust the BJP. Leaking the paper, selling the paper for crores of rupees and investing that money in elections is all that happens now. Entire Gujarat is fed up with the BJP. What would happen if you give the BJP another five years? It has been there for 27 years. 150 people died when the Morbi suspension bridge was restored without a tender, yet the authorities did nothing.

Question: Mr. Kejriwal, it's been stated that the Aam Aadmi Party tampers with Congress votes. We would like to know how much is AAP's own vote bank.

AK: I would like to tell viewers through your channel to not vote for Congress. Voting for Congress means wasting your vote. It's not OK to throw your vote in the trash. The first thing is that Congress will not form the government. Aam Aadmi Party will form the government.

The Congress MLA who gets elected will join the BJP. Voting for Congress is voting for BJP. People who used to vote for Congress should vote for Aam Aadmi Party. If we give it a little push, I tell you with confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government with a huge majority. A stable government will be formed and all promises will be fulfilled.