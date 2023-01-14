Boy killed after a car en route to Kullu-Manali met with accident in Kurukshetra
Kurukshetra (Haryana): A boy who hailed from Delhi was killed after a car carrying four people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving. Police personnel, Jiya Singh said that the car has been seized and the driver is absconding. The police will lodge a case and will take action as per the law.
