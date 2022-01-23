Nirmal(Telangana): Amidst Covid vaccine myths and fears, a 98- year-old woman has taken a Covid booster dose on Saturday at the Nirmal district of Telangana. She stood as an inspiration to all who are afraid to take the vaccine till now.

The 98-year-old woman named Kobburi Vatsala is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Nirmal town. She has already taken Covaxin's two doses. On Saturday she went to Bangalpet Urban PHC for a booster dose. PHC staff gave her a Covaxin booster dose and applauded her for taking three vaccine doses. The staff at PHC said that “Vatsala has put an effort to protect her health and fulfilled her social responsibility by inspiring others.”

Other old-age persons were also inspired by her and have gotten ready to take their booster doses. The persons who did not take vaccines till now are also coming to PHCs in big numbers, said PHC staff.