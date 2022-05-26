Ganderbal: Nine people, including a father-son duo, were killed and another injured after the cab they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Kargil highway in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday evening, police said. Station House Officer Police Station Sonmarg Younis Bashir said that the cab (JK12-7466) was on its way from Kargil to Srinagar when it met with the accident near Chini Nallah after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 1,200 feet deep ditch.

Younis said that rescuers soon swung into action and recovered seven bodies immediately after the accident while two more bodies were recovered this morning. Nine people died in the accident mostly locals with two of them from Jammu and Kashmir, while a 20-year-old man, who was injured has been shifted to SKIMS Soura, the police officer said. Seven of the nine dead have been identified as driver Azhar Iqbal, son of Liaquat Hussain from Poonch, Ankit Dilip, son of Dilip Kumar from Surat, Gujarat, Gandhi Marmo, son of Mangal Marmo and his father Mangal Marmo, son of Kadam Marmo Jharkhand. Ranjit Kumar, son of Rohit Kumar, a resident of Pathankot Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Parray, son of Abdul Rashid Parray from Kulgam, Nanak Chand, son of Bhagwan Chand, a resident of Mathura, UP.

The injured passenger has been identified as Arvind Yadav, son of Dayanand Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, who is undergoing treatment at SKIMS. It is significant to be noted that according to the traffic advisory, passenger vehicles going from Kargil to Srinagar are allowed to run from 6 am onwards, however, this vehicle was heading towards Srinagar in violation of the traffic advisory.