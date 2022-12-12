Muzaffarnagar: In all, 80 people converted to Hinduism on Sunday claiming that the Samajwadi Party leader had forced them to convert to Islam and now they are embracing their original religion. All these converted people belong to the Dalit community and are natives of the Rampur district.

Speaking to the media after the conversion held at the Maharaj Yashveer of Yoga Sadhna Ashram located in Baghra Block, some of these people alleged that Azam Khan had harassed them 12 years ago, forcing them into conversion. They also alleged that Azam Khan's men had usurped their land and property.

Imrana, who now identifies as Kavita after the conversion, was one of the many, who accused Azam Khan of forceful conversion. "He didn't do us any good. I turned to Islam under pressure. My land and property were also taken away. Lakhs of people have been troubled because of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan," she alleged. Meanwhile, Maharaj Yashveer, who converted these people back to Hinduism, said he has so far gotten around 530 people converted back to Hinduism.

"They were poor people and the SP took advantage of the situation and made them convert forcefully. But now it's BJP's government in UP and they feel empowered to get back to their religion," Yashveer Maharaj said. Despite these allegations, none of the 80 people has sought police intervention or any action in the matter.