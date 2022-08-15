Srinagar: A 7500 Square feet Tricolour was displayed at the bank of Dal Lake, Srinagar as part of celebrating 75 years of Independence and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in a joint effort by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling.

Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who was the Chief Guest at the event, extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and talked about the developmental plan for the next 25 years.

The Flag weighed 80-85 kg with supporting elements. It is pertinent to mention that Team HMI had displayed the same Flag first time in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th August 2021 and at Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 Oct 2021.

Thereafter, the Flag was displayed in Antarctica, setting the World Record for the Largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica. In line with Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Flag was displayed in Srinagar.