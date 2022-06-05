Chennai: As many as 60 smuggled gold bars worth Rs 4.21 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft while golden bars worth over Rs 25 lakh were recovered from an elderly passenger at the Chennai International Airport, Customs authorities said on Saturday. Apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of Chennai International Airport, an official release said.

As per the officials, the gold bars weighing 9.02 kg worth Rs 4.21 crore were seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on. Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold bars worth Rs 25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold bars in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act, the release further said.