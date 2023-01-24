Shimla: Five people, including a woman and her son, were killed while six others sustained injuries in three separate accidents in Shimla and Una districts in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Three people from Punjab were killed while another sustained minor injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Bhong on the Shoghi- Mehli bypass on the outskirts of Shimla late on Monday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishan (30) Amar (18), both residents of Bhangal in Punjab and Rajveer (16), a resident of Ludhiana. Lakhan, who was injured, was admitted to the IGMC Shimla, police said. In another incident, a woman and her child died in a collision between truck and bike in the Nanawin village in Una district. Another person sustained minor injuries on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Swarna Kaur (33) and Vanshpreet (6), both residents Punjab's Rajpura. A case has been registered in this connection, police said. In another accident, four persons sustained minor injuries when the bus skidded off the road in Una. The injured were given medical aid at Una's regional hospital, officials of the district emergency operation centre said.On an average, more than 190 people are killed in accidents every year in Shimla district, according to the police. (PTI)