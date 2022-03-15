Siang (Arunachal Pradesh): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the Pangin town in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 215 km North of Pangin.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 15-03-2022, 08:21:03 IST, Lat: 30.08 & Long: 95.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215 km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.