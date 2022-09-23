Kolkata: Four people were arrested with 11 kg gold near Kolkata on Friday morning, police said. A car parked suspiciously on Belgharia Expressway was intercepted, and after questioning those in the vehicle, police said they searched it.

Gold bars weighing 11 kg were found in the car, they said. "We have arrested four people. An investigation is underway," a police officer said, refusing to divulge other details.