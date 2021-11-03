Kalburgi (Karnataka): In a tragic incident, three children drowned after falling accidentally into a foundation pit filled with rain water while playing. The incident took place at Mahalakshmi Layout in Kalburgi.

The three victims were identified as 12-year-old Darshan, 10-year-old Prashanth and Vignesh, whose age is yet to be known.

The foundation pit which was dig for to construct a home was filled with rainwater. A case have been registered at New Raghavendra city police station to know the exact cause of death. According to preliminary investigation, the trio fell into the pit filled with rainwater accidentally and drowned.

