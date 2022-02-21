New Delhi: Out of the 685 candidates in fray in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, 21 per cent(141) have declared serious criminal cases against them, stated a report by the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (ADR).

The statistics have come up from the analysis of the affidavits filed by candidates. However, the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR were unable to analyze the affidavits of eight out of the total 693 candidates in the fray as they were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the Election Commission website.

Out of the 59 candidates analyzed from the Samajwadi Party (SP) 49 per cent (29) have serious criminal cases against them. As for the BJP 42 per cent (22) out of the 52 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits..

"Among the major parties,29(49%) out of 59 candidates analyzed from SP, 2(29%) out of 7 candidates analyzed from Apna Dal Soneylal, 22 (42%) out of 52 candidates analyzed from BJP, 17 (28%) out of 61 candidates analyzed from BSP, 17 (28%) out of 61 candidates analyzed from INC and 7 (14%) out of 52 candidates analyzed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," stated the report.

It further stated 27 per cent ( 185) out of the 685 candidates analyzed have declared criminal cases against them. While 71 per cent (42) of the 59 candidates analyzed from the Samajwadi Party (SP) have declared criminal cases against them, 38 per cent (23) out of the 61 candidates analyzed from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have criminal cases against them.

As for the BJP 48 per cent ( 25) out of the 52 candidates analyzed have criminal cases against them and 38 per cent (23) out of the 61 Congress candidates analyzed have criminal record. Out of the 52 candidates analyzed from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) 19 per cent ( 10) have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

There are 12 candidates who have cases against them related tio crimes against women and one of them has declared case related to rape. Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder against declared themselves. Attempt to murder cases have been declared by 31 candidates in their affidavits.

"The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in Phase V of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 27% candidates with criminal cases," stated the report.

"This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers," it added.

Croprepati candidates

Out of the 685 candidates analyzed 36 per cent (246) are crorepatis. While 90 per cent (47) out of the 52 analyzed BJP candidates have declared assets valued more than Rs. 1 crore, 83 per cent (49) out of the 59 SP candidates are crorepatis.

"Among the major parties 47(90%) out of 52 candidates analyzed from BJP, 6(86%) out of 7 candidates analyzed from Apna Dal Soneylal, 49(83%) out of 59 candidates analyzed from SP, 44(72%) out of 61 candidates analyzed from BSP, 30(49%) out of 61 candidates analyzed from INC and 11(21%) out of 52 candidates analyzed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," stated the report.

According to the report, the three riches candidates in the fifth phase are all from the BJP. While Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh is the richest candidate in the fifth phase with declared assets of over Rs.58 crore, Sindhuja Mishra Senani has declared assets worth more than Rs.52 crore followed by Sr. Sanjay Singh with declared assets of over Rs.50 crore.

Hir Mani, an Independent candidate is the poorest in the fifth phase with declared assets worth Rs.8,000.

Forty-three per cent (296) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits with BSP's Sanjay Goswami occupying the top slot with liabilities worth more than Rs.9 crore. A total of 45(7%) candidates have not declared their PAN details, stated the report.

It further stated that 34 per cent (231) of the candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard while 407 (59%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

"2 candidates are Diploma holders. 32 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 6 candidates are Illiterates. 7 candidates have not given their educational qualification," stated the report.

"Gender details of candidates: 90(13%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase V." it added.