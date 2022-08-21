Shimla: As many as 20 people have died in the last 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and landslides, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said late on Saturday night. The Chief Minister shared the death toll during a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of various districts in the Sirmaur district.

According to sources in the State administration, during the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed government officials to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations as well as to deploy an adequate number of rescue teams and machinery in affected areas.

" The major roads leading to the apple growing areas should be restored on priority. Tourists are advised to stay away from slippery areas and river banks to avoid any untoward incidents," said Thakur. He also said that the State Government will urge the Centre to send additional central teams for relief and rehabilitation works.

Also read: 25 dead as heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Center Shimla for four more days of rain in the state. Director of Meteorological Department Surendra Paul said on Saturday that in the last 24 hours Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba have received heavy rains. He also said that Dharamsala received the highest rainfall of 333 mm of rain in 24 hours adding that the weather in the state is unlikely to change before August 24.

State administration sources said on Saturday said that a total of 34 cases of landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Amit Kashyap, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation said that tourists should visit the website of the State Disaster Management Authority before visiting the State.