New Delhi: India's active caseload currently stands at 17,36,628 and 1,57,421 recoveries in the last 24 hours and total recoveries 3,53,94,882. A total of 2,38,018 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

In all, 8,891 Omicron cases have been detected so far, an increase of 8.31% since Monday. Notably, the daily positivity rate stands at 14.43%. The ministry further stated that 158.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date as a part of a nationwide vaccination drive