Shimla: Two Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs- Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana-joined the BJP here in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

During the event, Jai Ram Thakur said his party will break the jinx of ruling governments being voted out of power in every assembly poll in the state and cited Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the same.

Congress’ Kangra MLA Kajal and Nalagarh representative Rana, who is also the party’s state working president, joined the BJP, just months before the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. After joining BJP, Rana alleged Congress of being a family party, which is helmed by one family. Whereas for BJP, the whole party is family and that's why he is joining BJP.

While Kajal who was a major OBC face in the state praised the top leadership of the party and said, "people want BJP to return to power and I will make every possible effort to do it."

Also read: Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board, Yediyurappa among 6 new names included

Apart from Thakur, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh was also present at the event when the two Congress leaders switched over to the saffron party. Thakur welcomed the two leaders into the party.

“This time, the party will break the trend of changing governments in Himachal Pradesh and will retain power again,” he said in a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. Both Kajal and Rana said they were impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “inspirational leadership” and were joining the BJP due to the BJP’s “pro-people” policies. The state will go to the polls later this year.