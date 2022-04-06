New Delhi: Although there is no report of deaths due to manual scavenging, 161 persons have died due to accidents while cleaning sewer and septic tanks during the last three years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "There is no report of deaths due to manual scavenging. However, 161 persons have died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last three years," Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar stated in a written reply.

He further stated that as per reports, no person is currently engaged in manual scavenging, but in two surveys conducted in 2013 and 2018, a total of 58098 "eligible manual scavengers" have been identified. "As per reports, no person is currently engaged in manual scavenging. However, two surveys have been conducted in 2013 and 2018 to identify the manual scavengers. Around 58,098 eligible manual scavengers have been identified during these surveys," stated the Minister.

According to the statistics provided by the Minister the highest number of manual scavengers were identified in the two surveys was in Uttar Pradesh (32473), followed by Maharashtra (6325) and Uttarakhand (4988). Manual scavenging has been banned under the Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

