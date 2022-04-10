Agartala: Tripura government has decided to install solar lights in all the rural markets under 58 rural development blocks across the state, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday. He also said that the State government will install solar lights in every village in rural areas under the ‘Gramin Bazar Alok Jyoti Prakalp’ scheme.

“A total of 15,000 solar street lights will be installed in the rural markets of the state at the cost of Rs 40 crore. This will keep the rural markets illuminated after dusk, making it convenient for both buyers and sellers,” Dev Varma said. He also said that the government has given priority to improving the socio-economic status of the people living in tribal areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the project was funded by the state government and NABARD. He also said due to this project business in markets can be done till night. The project will be implemented in 58 blocks across the state in a phased manner. About 1291 small and big markets will be included under this project and a total of 174 Solar Street Lights have been installed in 9 markets till now.