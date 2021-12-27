Mandi: A group of 150 tourists stranded in the Parashar lake area in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall were successfully rescued on Sunday. A team of Command Police Outpost of the Mandi District Police ran a rescue operation throughout the night and managed to safely rescue all the stranded people with the help of local people.

All the stranded tourists had gone for a walk in the direction of Parashar Lake on Sunday. The weather was already bad, and towards afternoon the frequency of the snowfall started increasing across the hills of Parashar. Due to excessive snowfall till evening, the tourists got stuck there. As soon as this information was received by the district administration and the police, the authorities deployed forces for their safe evacuation immediately.

A team of Command Police Outpost cleared the snow on the road, paving way for the 40 vehicles that were carrying the stranded 150 tourists. The team took the help from the local people who were well-versed with dealing with such situations along with a JCB.

Among the trapped people, there were a large number of children too. Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that the rescue operation went on for about 12 hours and all the people have been taken out safely. He has appealed to the people not to go towards such areas in this season of snowfall.

Also read: In Pictures: Himachal Under Sheets Of Snow!