Chandigarh: Luxury inns built in Gurudwaras, temples, and mosques will be taxed, according to a new notification by the government. All such accommodations have now come under the 12 percent GST category. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has opposed the decision and has demanded the government withdraw it.

SGPC leader Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that the decision taken by the Government of India is condemnable and should be withdrawn immediately. He further said that pilgrims from all over the country come to visit Sri Harmandir Sahib every day. Inns have been built for them to stay, but the government of India is putting an additional burden on the pilgrims by taxing these inns, which is not correct.

The SGPC leader further said that the donations given by the Sangat are used for the management of the Gurudwaras. Apart from this, if necessary, these funds are used for social welfare works, to serve humanity during natural disasters. Saragarhi Nivas, Guru Gobind Singh NRI Nivas, Baba Deep Singh Nivas and Mata Bhag Kaur Nivas all come under the luxury category under Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.