Kutch (Anjar): Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour in several parts of Gujarat as the Assembly election date inching closer, a Modi lookalike Lalji Devaria at Anjar in Kutch became a centre of attraction giving the audience heartful laughter through his antics. His gesturing to the gathering and flashing a victory sign established an instant rapport with the crowd. People were also seen clicking selfies with Lalji Devaria. The chants of 'Modi, Modi...' were reverberating at the election rally venue. Lalji Devaria became a crowd-puller at the election rally. People were seen interacting and shaking hands with Modi lookalike.

PM Modi lookalike turns a crowd puller at a Gujarat election rally