Tel Aviv: Amid Israel-Gaza conflict, visuals of a young woman parading naked as her bruised body appearing in a truck as Hamas trigger-happy terrorsits holding gun to bruitalise her emerged on social media much to the horror of netizens.

Among several gory images, the hapless woman's images told the story of brutalities of the Hamas, which has been waging war against Israel along with another terror outfit Hezbolla.

Social media visuals further depicted war cry of a screaming crowd surrounds the Hamas' vehicle. A group of terrorists are seen spitting on the woman's body. Hamas initially said that the body belonged to a female Israeli soldier.

However, a German woman, Adi Louk, confirmed on X that the young woman seen in the video was her sister, Shani Louk, a German citizen and a tattoo artist, Israeli media reported.

Shani Louk's mother, in a video message posted on X, confirmed her daughter's identity and appealed to people for more information regarding her whereabouts.

According to Shani's first cousin, the victim had been reportedly missing after militants took control of an open-air festival on Saturday morning. Shani's cousin Tomasina Weintraub-Louk said, "It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family. The music festival was one of the first sites to be attacked by Hamas militants.