CABINET APPROVES 4 PC HIKE IN DA FOR CENTRAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will be implemented from July 1 this year. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.