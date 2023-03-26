Villagers attack Haryana STF officials during raid in Shamli

Shamli (Haryana): A section of villagers allegedly attacked a team of STF officials in the Kertu village under the Jhinjhana police station area of Haryana's Shamli district after the cops entered the village in search of a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. The STF jawans suffered injuries in the attack and said that the villagers had snatched their service pistols, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that the team of around seven STF jawans raided the village and the jawans were attacked by the local villagers. "Two jawans who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the hospital whereas a complaint has been registered against unidentified persons," he said. Singh also said that strict action will be taken against the people who caused hindrance in government work and snatched government pistols. The jawans also claimed that some people from the village incited the mob following which the attack took place.

Earlier in the dry state of Bihar, the liquor mafia attacked a team of cops from the Taraiya police station during a raid on the illegal dens in Fenhara Gaddi village in Chhapra. The mafia launched a surprise attack on the police and got the arrested liquor vendors forcibly released from custody.

The Bihar police have been finding it extremely difficult to catch illegal liquor businessmen during their raids. Even when they are arrested, the relatives of these goons are somehow prevailing and getting them released, sources said. Recently, the Chhapra police arrested a woman liquor seller in Fenhara Gaddi village.