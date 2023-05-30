CHINA GRANTS OVER 60000 VISAS TO INDIANS SINCE JANUARY 2023

New Delhi: The Chinese Embassy and Consulate General have issued more than 60,000 visas to Indians travelling to China in the first five months of 2023, Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese spokesperson said, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60,000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion, etc. Welcome to China".

The visas to Indian nationals have been granted for various purposes, including tourism, business study, work, and family reunions. According to sources, earlier in March this year, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years.

In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India said, "Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020, and which are valid will be reactivated."

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, can check the updated notice on the requirements for Chinese visa application", added the Chinese Embassy in Delhi. In April, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that India hopes that the Chinese authorities would facilitate Indian journalists continued presence and reporting from China amid reports where visas of two Indian journalists in China were frozen.

"We have Chinese journalists, who have valid Indian visas for pursuing journalistic activities (in India). I don't see any limitations or difficulties in reporting and doing media coverage. As regards Indian journalists working in China, we would hope Chinese authorities would facilitate their continued presence and report from China", Bagchi said. He also assured that the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with Chinese authorities in this regard.