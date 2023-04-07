Astrological predictions for April 7, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. This is a very promising day on the personal front. Today, you will be able to explore and make new contacts, who will be useful to you in the future. On the downside, you may remain lazy and unenthusiastic at your workplace. You need to seek the help of a colleague to sort out issues, as your decision power may not be good today. Eventually, your productivity may get affected.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Domestic responsibilities may take the majority of your attention. It will be safe if you don’t broaden the differences with your sweetheart over silly matters. Otherwise, it will turn out to be a major problem in life. Today, you might be more calculative so you will be doing away with things that need not be part of your day to day routine. You will avoid doing things that put financial pressure on you.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You may be very considerate and may treat your beloved in the best possible way today. You can expect lots of love and affection in return. Today, you are supposed to rely more on your luck factor. Whatever good you have done to others in the past will be reciprocated now. You may even be inspired by someone today. In tricky situations, it would help not to jump to conclusions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. In the matters of the heart, you will be on the same page as your beloved. You are likely to take responsibilities and learn how to be a better partner. Today, you may not indulge in a lot of activities to earn money. You may not be in a mood to deal with routine work. You may feel that running after money is a waste of energy. Instead, you would want to spend quality time with your family.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. On the personal front, you may wish to do something radically different or unusual just for a change in life. You may have some intellectual and logical discussions with your beloved. Make sure you don’t forget the romantic element to stimulate your soulmate. You don’t prefer to buy mediocre things, you don’t prefer to live a mediocre life either. Whatever it takes to build or maintain a high status, you will do it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. It’s a good time for singles to fall in love. Your amiable nature may help you. It will be fascinating and full of sweet conversations. You will be very happy with the decisions that you have taken in the past. Financial decisions taken today will also work in your favour. You will be more than happy to expand your work/business. You will voice your opinions about various matters very clearly and put them across logically.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Creativity and romance will play a joint force in collaborating an important relationship. You are in a mood to flirt with the one you love. Since you are someone who needs to understand the whole subject of ‘balance’, you will be blessed with the said virtue today. You will also find equilibrium in your finances today. It is likely to be a wonderful day for you from every angle.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You may be judgemental and over-analytical. However, you should be cooperative rather than competitive. It’s better not to have any doubts about the companionship. It’s time to clarify all your doubts to flourish the matters of the heart. You will find no escape from what needs to be bought or services that you need today, cannot be ignored. If you have given money to someone, chances of quick return of the money are very slim.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You remain truly honest when it comes to matters of the heart. However, you may fall prey to someone you love. You need to take precautions in the relationship, as your partner may try to clutch you emotionally. Whereas, the more friendly relations you have with people in the market, greater the benefits would be. Today, you will be able to earn well through inherited property or art. You may wish to make the office atmosphere more friendly and placid.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Today, you may be in a mood to share work-related concerns with your loved one. Those who are in business will find new avenues opening up. You will begin the day all charged up. Your approach towards work may change. Understanding the importance of team spirit may help you get the best results. There will be more focus on maintaining quality of services or products. This phase is right to take a giant leap forward.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Matters of the heart will turn sweet at the end of the day. You will be satisfied in the way your relationship is going. People living at distant places or business done with companies/people at distant places would surely be good for you because it will help you have more and more financial gains. Your intelligence may play a major role and you will receive due appreciation for the same.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will work hard to organize your day to day routine but due to the ill alignment of the planets you will not be able to sort things out successfully today. You are advised to be patient and let things be as they are but also to hold on to the sentiments of change. However, today, you may try to fulfill other people’s needs, and neglect your own. You are compassionate, but don't let others take you for granted.