ETV Bharat / state

TVK MLA Walks Out Of School Function, Says Chennai Mayor 'Insulted' Her

At the start of the proceedings, Priya and Pallavi jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Urdu school building by cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Following this, Priya lit the traditional ceremonial lamp (Kuthuvilakku) with a candle. Subsequently, MLA Pallavi attempted to light the lamp as the second person to do so.

The incident sparked criticism on social media, with some claiming that the MLA had been ignored at the event.

Priya said the legislator was unaware of proper protocol and affirmed that she herself had acted strictly in accordance with established traditions. The controversy erupted after a video from the inauguration of a new building at the new Chennai Urdu Middle School at Pulianthope showed the mayor handing a candle to an IAS officer instead of the MLA during the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Chennai: Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan on Thursday denied allegations that she sidelined Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar MLA Pallavi from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at a school inauguration function in Pulianthope, saying the event was conducted strictly as per official protocol.

However, instead of handing the candle to the MLA, the mayor brushed her hand aside. She then turned to Joint Commissioner Karpagam—who was standing nearby—and instructed her to light the lamp, handing the candle to her instead. Angered by this incident, Pallavi immediately walked out of the event.

Following this ceremony, another event was held to inaugurate a newly constructed primary school building in the Nammalvarpettai area. Priya and allavi once again attended this event together. A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony was held at the commencement of the event as well.

During the ceremony, Priya lit the lamp first. Following her, she handed the candle to Pallavi. However, on this occasion, Pallavi refused to accept the candle, giving rise to yet another controversy.

Priya said, "We invited Pallavi on behalf of the Corporation, in her capacity as the constituency's MLA, to attend the building inauguration ceremony. She even joined us in cutting the ribbon. However, according to protocol for government events, an IAS officer is required to light the traditional lamp first, followed by the MLA. She was unaware of this protocol and took offence".

The mayor said that had Pallavi been a minister, she would have lit the lamp. "I would have lit the lamp after her had she been a minister," Priya said while insisting that she acted in accordance with established protocol.

On the other, speaking to reporters following the event, Pallavi said. "The DMK has done absolutely nothing for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency so far. They have done nothing but deceive the public. The DMK cadres continue to act with arrogance and haughtiness, as if they are the sole authority. It remains to be seen for how long this attitude will persist. We do not diminish ourselves by being accommodating. Regardless of the circumstances, our 'Thalapathy' (CM Vijay) remains patient; and we, his followers, shall remain patient as well. Our patience does not signify weakness; we will deal with the situation appropriately when the time comes."