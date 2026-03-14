ETV Bharat / bharat

'Protocol Lapses' At Prez Murmu Event: Bengal Govt Transfers Darjeeling DM After MHA Seeks Release Of Two Officials

Kolkata: The West Bengal government, acting on Centre's recommendation, has removed Darjeeling District Magistrate Manish Mishra from his post after the alleged protocol breach during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to North Bengal on March 7 for the ninth Conference of the International Tribal and Santhal Council.

Mishra has now been transferred as Special Secretary in the state’s Department of Home and Hill Affairs, while Sunil Agarwal, currently the special secretary in the North Bengal Development Department, has been given additional charge as the DM of Darjeeling.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly blamed two senior officials of West Bengal, including Manish Mishra and Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar, for the complications that arose during President Murmu's visit to Siliguri last week, and recommended their release and deputation to the Centre.

As per sources, the event was originally scheduled to take place at the Santoshini School grounds in Bidhanagar, a tribal-dominated area in Phansidewa block near Siliguri. However, citing security concerns, the venue was later shifted to Gosaipur in Bagdogra.

While addressing the gathering in Gosaipur, President Murmu publicly expressed her displeasure over the last-minute change of venue.

After the conference, she travelled to Bidhanagar and again raised questions about the sudden decision to change venue. Expressing strong displeasure over the change, President Murmu said that despite addressing the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) as a "sister", she was being prevented from freely visiting places in the state.

The issue triggered a massive political controversy not just in West Bengal but across the nation.

The BJP accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress government of deliberately shifting the venue using the police administration.

The state government, however, rejected the allegations. According to the police administration, the venue was changed by the central security agency responsible for the President’s protection.