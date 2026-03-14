'Protocol Lapses' At Prez Murmu Event: Bengal Govt Transfers Darjeeling DM After MHA Seeks Release Of Two Officials
Days after President Murmu expressed displeasure over sudden venue change during Siliguri event, MHA sought release of two officials, blaming them for 'protocol lapses'.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government, acting on Centre's recommendation, has removed Darjeeling District Magistrate Manish Mishra from his post after the alleged protocol breach during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to North Bengal on March 7 for the ninth Conference of the International Tribal and Santhal Council.
Mishra has now been transferred as Special Secretary in the state’s Department of Home and Hill Affairs, while Sunil Agarwal, currently the special secretary in the North Bengal Development Department, has been given additional charge as the DM of Darjeeling.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly blamed two senior officials of West Bengal, including Manish Mishra and Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar, for the complications that arose during President Murmu's visit to Siliguri last week, and recommended their release and deputation to the Centre.
As per sources, the event was originally scheduled to take place at the Santoshini School grounds in Bidhanagar, a tribal-dominated area in Phansidewa block near Siliguri. However, citing security concerns, the venue was later shifted to Gosaipur in Bagdogra.
While addressing the gathering in Gosaipur, President Murmu publicly expressed her displeasure over the last-minute change of venue.
After the conference, she travelled to Bidhanagar and again raised questions about the sudden decision to change venue. Expressing strong displeasure over the change, President Murmu said that despite addressing the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) as a "sister", she was being prevented from freely visiting places in the state.
The issue triggered a massive political controversy not just in West Bengal but across the nation.
The BJP accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress government of deliberately shifting the venue using the police administration.
The state government, however, rejected the allegations. According to the police administration, the venue was changed by the central security agency responsible for the President’s protection.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the state Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty asking for a report within 24 hours. However, the Centre was reportedly not satisfied with the explanation submitted by the state government.
The Union government subsequently recommended that the Siliguri Police Commissioner and Darjeeling District Magistrate be removed and sent on central deputation.
The episode has reminded many in Bengal of the controversy involving former state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in 2021. In May that year, after the Assembly elections and following the landfall of Cyclone Yaas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Bengal to review the situation. A meeting between PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled at the Kalaikunda Air Base. Also present were the then Governor CV Ananda Bose and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
Banerjee briefly met the Prime Minister and then left the meeting room. Bandyopadhyay, who was serving as Chief Secretary at the time, also left with her. The Centre later issued him a show-cause notice and warned of strict action. Around the same time, he retired as Chief Secretary. The Union government also refused to grant him post-retirement benefits, prompting him to move court. While the legal case was still underway, Banerjee appointed him as the Chief Advisor to the state government, with the same salary and benefits he was receiving earlier as Chief Secretary, a move which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition.
Asked about the latest action against Siliguri Police Commissioner and Darjeeling District Magistrate, Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb said he would refrain from making premature comments but added that the reason behind the incident was clear to the public. The state leadership would speak on the issue, he said.
BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh said, "Insulting the President amounted to insulting the nation. Home Ministry had a responsibility to investigate the matter and it has taken appropriate steps."
He also referred to remarks often made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioning whether visiting leaders expect the state administration to run around catering to them. "Such attitude within the administration must be examined and the Centre should continue its investigation to determine the full extent of the lapses," the BJP leader added.
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