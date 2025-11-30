ETV Bharat / state

Police Complaint Filed Against YouTuber Subhankar Mishra For Remarks On Puri's Srimandir

Puri: A complaint was filed against social media influencer and vlogger Subhankar Mishra at the Snghadwar police station in Puri for his remarks on Sri Jagannath Temple.

Gourahari Pradhan, a senior Sevayat of the temple, filed the complaint demanding legal action against Mishra for posting a video on his YouTube which he said distorted the Jagannath culture and spread false information.

A few days ago, in a video on his YouTube channel, Mishra allegedly claimed that couple who visit the Srimandir before marriage would not be able to get married and the 12th century shrine was under “Radharani’s curse.”

He said Radharani once came to the Sri Jagannath temple to have darshan of Lord Sri Jagannath. But the sevayat of the temple did not allow her to enter the shrine. Radharani then cursed the temple, Mishra said in the video.