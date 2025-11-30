Police Complaint Filed Against YouTuber Subhankar Mishra For Remarks On Puri's Srimandir
Mishra, in a YouTube video had claimed unmarried couples visiting the shrine
Published : November 30, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Puri: A complaint was filed against social media influencer and vlogger Subhankar Mishra at the Snghadwar police station in Puri for his remarks on Sri Jagannath Temple.
Gourahari Pradhan, a senior Sevayat of the temple, filed the complaint demanding legal action against Mishra for posting a video on his YouTube which he said distorted the Jagannath culture and spread false information.
A few days ago, in a video on his YouTube channel, Mishra allegedly claimed that couple who visit the Srimandir before marriage would not be able to get married and the 12th century shrine was under “Radharani’s curse.”
He said Radharani once came to the Sri Jagannath temple to have darshan of Lord Sri Jagannath. But the sevayat of the temple did not allow her to enter the shrine. Radharani then cursed the temple, Mishra said in the video.
However, Pradhan said the information is 'completely irrelevant' and 'misleading'. He said, "There is no mention of such information in any scripture. Mishra is only spreading fabricated stories to enhance his popularity and to get more followers and views on social media."
Puri SP Prateek Singh said, "The Singhdwar police has accepted the complaint against YouTuber Subhankar Mishra. The police will investigate the complaint".
Puri District Magistrate Divyajyoti Parida said, "It is not appropriate to spread false information on Jagannath culture. Legal action will be taken against those who do such things."
Also Read
Jagannath Rath Yatra's Sacred Tithi Cannot Be Altered: Puri King To ISKCON Amid Untimely Chariot Fests